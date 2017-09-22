‘Modern Family’ Star Ariel Winter Steps Out In Barely There Shirt [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

I have been accused before about posting too much about Kate Upton. Now that Upton and her fiance Justin Verlander have left town — who will fill that void?

Could it be Emily Ratajkowski? She does have some amazing photos on her Instagram.

COMING SOON! LOVE ADVENT 2017 @thelovemagazine @kegrand 🍝👙

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Shot at home in LA by @livincool

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

I’ll always keep you up to date with Paulina Gretzky and what she has been posting on her Instagram.

CHI ✈️ NYC

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Most recently the woman who has been getting the most attention — and not just by me but by most celebrity publications in the United States right now — is “Modern Family” star Ariel Winter.

She went from geeky good girl to her having her backside hanging out at every opportunity in the blink of an eye. She loves to go nearly nude in public and then lash out at people who call her out for it.

Thursday afternoon, Daily Mail posted a story that had this as their headline, “Can’t stop, won’t stop! Defiant Ariel Winter puts her breasts on show in slashed crop top… after lashing out at critics of her racy fashion sense AGAIN.”

Who wouldn’t want to check that out, right? It was well worth the click. See it here.

‘I’m trying to live my life!’ the actress wrote after she was criticized by trolls for her racy outfit choice at Sunday night’s Emmy Awards.

‘People wear shorts. People have wardrobe malfunctions. No one is perfect. I’m not a stylist! I don’t know what to wear everyday so I look “appropriate” or “fashionable.”

My only question is how did that top manage to stay on?

