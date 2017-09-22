Police Release Video Of Fatal Hit-And-Run Suspect In Pontiac

PONTIAC (WWJ) — Police have released a surveillance video of the suspect responsible for the death of a 48-year-old man during a hit-and-run in Pontiac.
Charles Russell Cronan was the victim of a fatal pedestrian crash on Thursday in Pontiac. The incident occurred between 2:30 and 2:45 a.m. along Baldwin Avenue just south of Montcalm Street. The victim was reportedly crossing the street when he was struck by the vehicle.
Surveillance video shows the suspect vehicle leaving the scene after the crash occurred, and heading south on Baldwin Avenue.
The suspect vehicle is described as a darker color mid-size SUV.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle seen in the surveillance video. If anyone has information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Those who call will remain anonymous, and a cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered.