Report: Woman Dies In Fatal Crash With SMART Bus

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — The intersection of Orchard Lake and Walnut Lake roads was the scene of a reported fatal crash with a bus on Friday.
WDIV reports that a SMART bus was stopped on northbound Orchard Lake Road, and as it pulled away a car traveling southbound crossed the line and crashed into the bus.
Police are saying the crash was medically related. The victim is reported as a woman, however, her identity and any other details have not been released at this time.
The bus driver reportedly told police that they saw the woman slumped over the steering wheel.
The intersection remained closed for roughly three hours while authorities investigated the crash. It is now open again.