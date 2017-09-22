“Stronger” Shows Just How Strong People Can Be When Giving Up Is The Only Other Option.

DETROIT (WWJ) – “Stronger” is the inspiring, heartwarming and emotional true story of Jeff Bauman who came to represent the phrase “Boston Strong” following the 2013 bombings at the Boston Marathon. Bauman was standing at the finish line, waiting for his ex-girlfriend Erin to finish the race, when one of the bombs detonated, causing him to lose both of his legs.

When Bauman regains consciousness, he helps law enforcement identify one of the bombers. And while he’s a hero to his family, his friends and the city of Boston, there are numerous personal problems he has to contend with.

“Stronger” is based on the best-selling book of the same name, co-written by Bauman and Bret Witter. Instead of focusing on the attack, it shows Bauman struggling to cope with the aftermath. His struggles are not just physical in nature, but as you can probably imagine, there are also tough mental challenges as well, including his growth from an immature 27-year-old, with a lot of growing up to do, to his transition into a man.

Helping Bauman and standing steadfast by his side are his devoted mother, his dad, his friends and Erin. The city of Boston, its sports teams and the city’s die-hard sports fans also figure into the equation.

Having seen the 2016 movie “Patriot’s Day” starring Mark Wahlberg — which focused on the terrorist attack and the search for the suspects — I wasn’t sure I wanted to see another movie based on the bombings. But, with not much else to do on the night of the screening, I decided to go check it out. And I’m really glad I did. “Stronger” is a touching tribute not just to Bauman, but also just as much to the people who helped him get through what will undoubtedly always be one of the toughest times of his life.

See you at the movies!

