Suspect At Large After Carjacking Along Southfield Road

LINCOLN PARK (WWJ) – Police are searching for a suspect in an early morning carjacking in Lincoln Park.

Police say a man was reporting to work around 5 a.m. Friday at the Yum Yum Express Chinese restaurant at Lafayette Boulevard and Southfield Road, near I-75, when he was approached by a man with the gun.

The suspect took the man’s wallet and stole his Toyota Sienna minivan. The vehicle was discovered a short time later but police found no signs of the suspect, who remains at large.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, but police did not provide a physical description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-381-1800.

 

