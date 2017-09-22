Teens Wanted In Theft Of Nike Gear From Westland Mall [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Police need tips from the public to identify a pair of young suspects wanted for shoplifting from JC Penny at Westland Mall.
According to Westland police, the thieves entered the store at around 8 p.m. on August 14. They shopped around a bit, selecting multiple items of Nike apparel. When they saw an opportunity, police said, they gathered the items and ran out of the store — jumping into a white vehicle, possibly a Chevy Cobalt, and fleeing the scene.
Police say the stolen merchandise was worth hundreds of dollars.
Suspect number one is described as a black male, approximately 17 years old with short hair. He was wearing a red short-sleeve shirt and black shorts. Suspect two is black female, approximately 17 years old, wearing a pink short sleeve shirt and black yoga pants.
Anyone who can identify these suspect or who has any information about this crime is asked to all Westland police at 734-722-9600, or Detective Bobby directly at 734-467-3159.