5-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Hotel Swimming Pool

AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) – A 5-year-old child has died after being found unresponsive in a hotel swimming pool.
Auburn Hills police say they responded to the Hilton Suites Hotel on Featherstone Road off I-75 around 10 p.m. Friday after receiving a report about a possible drowning.
When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they learned that hotel patrons had discovered a 5-year-old boy unresponsive in the pool. One bystander removed the boy from the pool and another began performing CPR. Emergency crews took over CPR as the child was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Pontiac.
Despite lifesaving efforts by bystanders, first responders and doctors, the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The child was identified only as a 5-year-old resident of Pontiac. Further details about his identity are being withheld pending notification of additional family members.
The incident remains under investigation.