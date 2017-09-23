BREAKING NEWS: Brad Ausmus Will Not Return As Tigers Manager Next Year

72-Year-Old Man Goes Missing In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking the public for help locating a senior citizen who went missing Friday night.

john tolson 72 Year Old Man Goes Missing In Detroit

John Tolson was reported missing in Detroit on Sept. 22, 2017. (police handout)

John Tolson, 72, was last seen around 5 p.m. at his home in the 600 block of Glynn Court, near Woodward Avenue and Chicago Boulevard.

Relatives are especially worried because Tolson is in poor mental condition and needs medication.

Tolson is described as a black male, 5’11” tall and 235 lbs. He was last seen wearing a brown hat, yellow and black striped shirt, and beige shorts.

Anyone who sees Tolson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-1040 or 313-596-1616

