Congresswoman Dingle Of Republican Repeal Of ACA: ‘This Is Not A Good Bill’

DETROIT (WWJ) – Republicans in Washington getting set to vote on a bill to repeal Obamacare next week –U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingle is touching on the subject locally, speaking with families and health care providers to highlight the local impact of the latest Republican healthcare legislation.
“It would increase costs for seniors, it would end the Medicaid program as we know it,” said Dingle. “And the worst part of it is – it would drastically increase premiums and it would gut protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Too many people would just lose their insurance – it would just rip insurance away from millions of Americans. This is not a good bill.”
Dingle adds that here in Michigan the Graham-Cassidy bill would cause the state’s healthcare system to lose billions of dollars.
“This is not a political war between two parties. This is real peoples’ lives. This is people who are scared to death about whether they can afford to go to a doctor afford to get the treatment — afford their medicine,” she said.