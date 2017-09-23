End Of An Era: Palace Of Auburn Hills Closing Doors For Good After Saturday’s Seger Show

AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) – It’s finally the end of the road for the Palace of Auburn Hills.
The venue is closing, for good, Saturday night following a final performance from Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band. It’s the last public event at the arena, which first opened in 1988.
Auburn Hills City Manager Tom Tange said the Palace meant a lot to the town.
“It was an integral part of who we are as a community. Certainly from that perspective, you know, we have a very diverse tax base, whether it be residential or the arena or we have Oakland University in our city. From that perspective it made us a well-rounded community,” he said.
Owners Palace Sports & Entertainment say they’ve made no decisions or timetable regarding future plans for the building or the property, though it’s expected the Detroit Pistons will keep offices and other non-game operations at the Palace for at least the next season.