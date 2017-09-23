BREAKING NEWS: Brad Ausmus Will Not Return As Tigers Manager Next Year

End Of An Era: Palace Of Auburn Hills Closing Doors For Good After Saturday’s Seger Show

The exterior of the Palace of Auburn Hills. (Photo by Allen Einstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) – It’s finally the end of the road for the Palace of Auburn Hills.

The venue is closing, for good, Saturday night following a final performance from Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band. It’s the last public event at the arena, which first opened in 1988.

Auburn Hills City Manager Tom Tange said the Palace meant a lot to the town.

“It was an integral part of who we are as a community. Certainly from that perspective, you know, we have a very diverse tax base, whether it be residential or the arena or we have Oakland University in our city. From that perspective it made us a well-rounded community,” he said.

Owners Palace Sports & Entertainment say they’ve made no decisions or timetable regarding future plans for the building or the property, though it’s expected the Detroit Pistons will keep offices and other non-game operations at the Palace for at least the next season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch