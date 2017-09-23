Get A Taste Of History During Fall Flavor Weekends At Greenfield Village

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Starting today, Greenfield Village in Dearborn is holding its “Fall Flavor Weekends.”
The weekend includes fall cooking demonstrations, a farmers market on Saturdays, and plowing with steam and horses.
Ryan Spencer, General Manager of Greenfield Village, said you’ll be able to see things go from farm-to-table, literally.
“There’s all sorts of different things happening,” he said. “Most of our buildings where there can be cooking demonstrations will have cooking demonstrations. We’ll have beer making over at Daggett Farmhouse, 1760s style. We’ll have a farmers market and be making pumpkin bread over at Firestone Farm.”
One of the best parts of the weekend takes place at A Taste of History restaurant, which is serving up seasonal, locally sourced meals inspired by the stories of Daggett Farmhouse, Firestone Farm, Sarah Jordan’s Boarding House and Luther Burbank’s famous potato.
The Village Store will also be serving up a complimentary tasting of Greenfield Village’s specialty foods, like the indulgent Hobo Bread.
Fall Flavor Weekends takes place September 23-24 and September 30-October 1, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Greenfield Village.