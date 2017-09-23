Granite’s 1st HR Caps 8-Run 8th As Twins Top Tigers 10-4

BY BOB DUFF/Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) – Zack Granite hit his first major league home run, a three-run drive that capped an eight-run eighth inning for the Minnesota Twins in a 10-4 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.

Minnesota overcame a 3-1 seventh-inning deficit and won its third straight following a three-game sweep at the New York Yankees. The Twins began the night 3{ games ahead of Texas for the second AL wild card.

Ervin Santana (16-8) allowed three runs and seven hits in seven innings, improve to 5-1 in his last 11 starts. He is one shy of his career high for wins, set in 2010.

Brian Dozier led off the game with a Little League home run, bunting to Jeimer Candelario and circling the bases when the third baseman’s throw went into right field for a three-base error.

 

 

