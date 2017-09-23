Jury Finds Man Guilty In Deadly 2012 Flint Home Invasion

FLINT (WWJ/AP) – A 23-year-old man currently serving prison time in a separate case has been convicted in a break-in that left two men dead in Flint.
The Genesee County prosecutor’s office says Wednesday that a jury found Marcus Howell guilty of attempted murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, home invasion and using a firearm during a felony.
A woman was sexually assaulted and her throat was slashed during a 2012 home invasion. Forty-year-old Patrick Boven and 54-year-old Randy Phillips were shot to death.
Prosecutor David Leyton’s office says Howell was in prison for a 2013 felonious assault when new evidence from the home invasion was obtained.
Leyton says he is disappointed a murder conviction was not obtained in the 2012 case.
“Marcus Howell has a significant record of violence from a young age and he needs to remain in prison for a very long time where he will not be a danger to our community,” Leyton said in a statement.
Howell is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 24.
