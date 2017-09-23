CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Monument Acknowledging Native Americans Dedicated

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) – A monument acknowledging the importance of Native Americans in the Port Huron area has been installed along the St. Clair River.

The Port Huron Times Herald reports that a brief dedication ceremony was held Saturday, north of the Blue Water Bridge.

The monument is a large boulder with carved petroglyphs. John Kennedy hand-carved the petroglyphs using a mallet and chisel. He said a petroglyph showing a faceless and handless man represents the past. One featuring a middle-aged woman represents the present, while a young child facing the east and the rising sun represents the future.

Kennedy, of Port Huron Township, is a member of the Oneida Nation.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

