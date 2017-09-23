Monument Acknowledging Native Americans Dedicated

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) – A monument acknowledging the importance of Native Americans in the Port Huron area has been installed along the St. Clair River.
The Port Huron Times Herald reports that a brief dedication ceremony was held Saturday, north of the Blue Water Bridge.
The monument is a large boulder with carved petroglyphs. John Kennedy hand-carved the petroglyphs using a mallet and chisel. He said a petroglyph showing a faceless and handless man represents the past. One featuring a middle-aged woman represents the present, while a young child facing the east and the rising sun represents the future.
Kennedy, of Port Huron Township, is a member of the Oneida Nation.
