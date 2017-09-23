BREAKING NEWS: Brad Ausmus Will Not Return As Tigers Manager Next Year

MSP Release Dramatic Video Of Shooting Suspect Captured In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – The dramatic arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with shooting at Detroit police captured on video.

Michigan State Police – Metro Detroit tweeted out the video Saturday as a police helicopter guides “DPD units to suspect wanted for shooting at DPD officers.”

 

The incident which started the manhunt took place in the area of Puritan and Manor just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police had a vehicle pulled over, when someone began firing a gun from inside.

The suspect took off on foot, but officers were able to catch up and make the dramatic arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch