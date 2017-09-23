MSP Release Dramatic Video Of Shooting Suspect Captured In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – The dramatic arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with shooting at Detroit police captured on video.
Michigan State Police – Metro Detroit tweeted out the video Saturday as a police helicopter guides “DPD units to suspect wanted for shooting at DPD officers.”
The incident which started the manhunt took place in the area of Puritan and Manor just after 8 p.m. Saturday.
Police had a vehicle pulled over, when someone began firing a gun from inside.
The suspect took off on foot, but officers were able to catch up and make the dramatic arrest.