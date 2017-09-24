Davontae Sanford, Released From Prison In 2016 For Crime He Didn’t Commit, Reportedly Shot

DETROIT (WWJ) – Developing news out of Detroit: Taminko Sanford-Timon, the mother of Davontae Sanford, says her son has been shot.

Sanford-Timon announcing the news via Facebook.

Davontae Sanford was sent to prison as a teen for a crime that he did not commit.

In 2016, Wayne County judge vacated the 2008 conviction and sentence of Sanford who was serving a 37-to 90-years for a quadruple murder in Detroit.

His attorney says he was forced to confess to a the murders.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 and Listen Live for more on the circumstances of the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch