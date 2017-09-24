Davontae Sanford, Released From Prison In 2016 For Crime He Didn’t Commit, Reportedly Shot

DETROIT (WWJ) – Developing news out of Detroit: Taminko Sanford-Timon, the mother of Davontae Sanford, says her son has been shot.
Sanford-Timon announcing the news via Facebook.
Davontae Sanford was sent to prison as a teen for a crime that he did not commit.
In 2016, Wayne County judge vacated the 2008 conviction and sentence of Sanford who was serving a 37-to 90-years for a quadruple murder in Detroit.
His attorney says he was forced to confess to a the murders.
