Fire Outside Detroit Lions Locker Room Caps Losing Day [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) Tense moments outside the Lions locker room following Sunday’s loss at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons.
After a discouraging loss, based in part, to an NFL rule — a fire to cap off the day — and a quick snack? Forget about it! The food is on fire.
Several beat reporters saying on Twitter that smoke could be seen coming through the tunnel at Ford Field near the home locker room.
Stadium personnel responded with a fire extinguisher.
It seems that the small fire was caused by a burner cooking post-game meals for players. No significant damage or injuries have been reported.