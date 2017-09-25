3-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck By Lawnmower Driven By Dad

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say a 3-year-old girl has died after her father ran over her with a lawnmower in Alabama.
The Montgomery Advertiser reports the child’s father was driving the riding lawnmower and backed over the child Sunday afternoon in the Pine Level community.
Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber says the child was pronounced dead at a hospital. The child’s identity has not been released.
Chief Assistant District Attorney C. J. Robinson says there is no reason to believe that foul play was involved. Robinson says it is standard procedure to investigate any child’s death and that he expects the investigation to find that the death was an accident.
The incident has a eerie similarity to an accident which occurred in Michigan just a few years ago — when a Livingston County girl was critically injured after her 63-year-old grandfather accidentally ran her over with a riding lawnmower.
The 3-year-old Lauren Stamper’s left leg was amputated but surgeons were able to save her badly injured left arm.
From 2013 through 2015, an average of 35,000 people were treated in hospital emergency rooms annually for walk-behind power mower injuries, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. In 2010, 253,000 people were treated for lawn mower-related injuries, nearly 17,000 of them children under age 19, according to the same agency.
