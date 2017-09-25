Buyer Beware! Instances Of Counterfeit UM-MSU Game Tickets Reported

ANN ARBOR — If you’re looking to score tickets for this year’s Michigan-Michigan State game, you need to be careful on where you buy them.

For the first time ever, Michigan-Michigan State will be under the lights. It was announced on Monday that the Oct. 7 matchup would be a night game for the first time in the 110-game rivalry, but Michigan also announced earlier today that the athletic department’s ticket office is already noticing instances of counterfeit tickets for the primetime matchup.

“The Athletic Ticket Office has already seen instances of counterfeit tickets for the game,” the University of Michigan said in a press release. “Fans presenting counterfeit tickets will not be admitted and with no inventory available for the game, the ticket office will not be able to assist fans that attempt to enter with invalid tickets.”

The release also pointed out that tickets from the athletic department are already sold out for the game so the only way to get a hold of them would be on the secondary market. When it comes to that, Michigan suggests using StubHub.

“The only secondary market that is approved by Michigan Athletics is StubHub; all transactions via StubHub are able to be verified by the athletic department,” the press release read.

Tickets on StubHub are going for no less than $200 for the annual rivalry game. If you want to get two tickets together, you’re looking at paying closer to $250 a piece.

Kickoff is officially at 7:30 p.m. with the University of Michigan game day parking lots — both permit and public — opening at 12 p.m. The game will be nationally televised on ABC.