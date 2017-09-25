Detroit Pistons Announce 2017-18 Training Camp Roster

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today, the team’s training camp roster and that the club has signed guard Beno Udrih, forward Derek Willis and center Landry Nnoko to contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.
Udrih, 6-4, 205, averaged 5.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 39 games with the Pistons last season. The 13-year NBA veteran has averaged 8.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 21.9 minutes in 831 career NBA games (272 starts) with San Antonio, Sacramento, Milwaukee, Orlando, Memphis, New York, Miami and Detroit.
Willis, 6-9, 211, played four seasons at the University of Kentucky and averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 103 career games. Last season, he averaged 7.0 points and career-high 5.4 rebounds in a career-high 38 games as a senior.
Nnoko, 6-10, 255, played professionally overseas last season with VL Peasaro of the Italian League and averaged 6.4 points and 7.1 rebounds in 30 games (24 starts). Nnoko played four years at Clemson University (2012-2016) and averaged 5.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 128 collegiate games.
Following is the Pistons 2017-18 training camp roster:
NO POS NAME HT WT DOB PRIOR TO NBA/COUNTRY YRS
22 G Avery Bradley 6-2 180 11/26/90 Texas/USA 7
25 F Reggie Bullock 6-7 205 3/16/91 North Carolina/USA 4
20 G Dwight Buycks 6-3 190 3/6/89 Marquette/USA 2
0 C Andre Drummond 6-11 279 8/10/93 Connecticut/USA 5
8 F Henry Ellenson 6-11 245 1/13/97 Marquette/USA R
9 G Langston Galloway 6-2 200 12/9/91 Saint Joseph’s/USA 3
34 F Tobias Harris 6-9 235 7/15/92 Tennessee/USA 6
1 G Reggie Jackson 6-3 208 4/16/90 Boston College/USA 6
7 F Stanley Johnson 6-7 245 5/29/96 Arizona/USA 2
5 G Luke Kennard 6-5 206 6/24/96 Duke/USA R
30 F Jon Leuer 6-10 228 5/14/89 Wisconsin/USA 6
51 C Boban Marjanovic 7-3 290 8/15/88 Serbia 2
44 G/F Luis Montero 6-7 185 4/6/93 Westchester CC/Dominican Republic 1
24 C Eric Moreland 6-10 238 12/24/91 Oregon State/USA 2
35 C Landry Nnoko 6-10 255 4/9/94 Clemson/Cameroon R
14 G Ish Smith 6-0 175 7/5/88 Wake Forest/USA 7
43 F Anthony Tolliver 6-8 240 6/1/85 Creighton/USA 9
19 G Beno Udrih 6-4 205 7/8/82 Slovenia 13
33 F Derek Willis 6-9 210 6/1/95 Kentucky/USA R