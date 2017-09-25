Detroit Police Dive Team Recovers Body Of 48-Year-Old Man

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit Police say the body of a 48-year-old man has been recovered from the Detroit River tonight.
Divers were called out on the report of a man who went overboard on a boat near Milliken State Park, next to the Renaissance Center. The Coast Guard originally told WWJ Newsradio 950 they recovered the body, without word on his condition. Police have since confirmed the man is deceased.
Police have not released his identity.
No other details were made immediately available.
