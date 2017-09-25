Detroit Schools Dismiss Early Due To Hazardous Heat

WWJ Listener Bonus - Erebus Haunted AttractionEnter now through October 1st for your chance to win tickets to Erebus Haunted Attraction In downtown Pontiac!

Miller Lite Appearance - Lakepointe Yacht Club97.1 The Ticket and Miller Lite have teamed up to give away Detroit Lions tickets. Come to the Lakepointe Yacht Club in Livonia on September 29 from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm for your chance to win a four-pack to see the Detroit Lions vs Carolina on October 8 at Ford Field.

Jamie and Stoney Lions Ticket GiveawayMiller Lite and Jamie and Stoney want to give you tickets to see the Detroit Lions vs Carolina on October 8 at Ford Field. Listen to Jamie and Stoney on September 27 between 6:00am - 10:00am for your chance to win.

Jamie and Stoney Erebus Ticket GiveawayHalloween is coming soon and Jamie and Stoney have your tickets to Erebus Haunted Attraction in Pontiac. Listen to Jamie and Stoney on September 25-29 from 6:00am - 10:00am for your chance to win.