Detroit Schools Dismiss Early Due To Hazardous Heat

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s fall. And if it’s Michigan you know any weather scenario is possible. Record temperatures over the weekend — and high temps continuing into the week have Detroit Public Schools dismissing kids early due to heat.
According to the National Weather Service, a hazardous weather advisory has been issued for southeast Michigan.
Early fall heat will continue through Monday with temperatures possibly ranging up to the mid 90s. As a precautionary measure, the district is issuing an early dismissal for all DPSCD schools according to a statement released by the school district.
Please follow the half day dismissal schedule for Monday, September 25 for all students and staff.
The NWS is advising that heat safety precautions should be considered for those participating in outdoor activity. As a result, all afternoon sports and training is canceled Monday.