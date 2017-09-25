Detroit Tigers’ Rookies Dress Up As Rudolph, Santa Clause And An Elf [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Even though the Tigers could lose 100 games this season if they don’t record another win, that didn’t stop the vets from having the rookies dress up and poke a little fun at them.
In years past, the team has worn lingerie and most recently they dressed as cowboys and native Americans.
This year, the team used a Christmas theme and had the rookies dress up as Rudolph, Santa Clause, an elf and other reindeer. See it below in the photo Warwick Saupold posted on his Twitter account.
Jacob Jones also posted a photo that was captioned “Buddy the Elf… what’s your favorite color!?”
Tagged in the photo are Joe Jimenez, Zac Reininger, Artie Lewicki, Jeff Ferrell, John Hicks, Warwick Saupold. You also see Victor Alcantara, Myles Jaye and Jeimer Candelario.
This might be the best dress up yet.