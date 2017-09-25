Detroit Tigers’ Rookies Dress Up As Rudolph, Santa Clause And An Elf [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Even though the Tigers could lose 100 games this season if they don’t record another win, that didn’t stop the vets from having the rookies dress up and poke a little fun at them.

In years past, the team has worn lingerie and most recently they dressed as cowboys and native Americans.

This year, the team used a Christmas theme and had the rookies dress up as Rudolph, Santa Clause, an elf and other reindeer. See it below in the photo Warwick Saupold posted on his Twitter account.

Last road trip of the year. So that means rookie dress up. pic.twitter.com/0TVkdsfcxx — Warwick Saupold (@Wazr30) September 25, 2017

Jacob Jones also posted a photo that was captioned “Buddy the Elf… what’s your favorite color!?”

Buddy the Elf… what's your favorite color!? A post shared by JaCoby Jones (@jacobyjones23) on Sep 25, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

Ho Ho Ho, Christmas time for the Tigers. #tigers #rookiedressup A post shared by Zac Reininger (@z_reiny18) on Sep 25, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Tagged in the photo are Joe Jimenez, Zac Reininger, Artie Lewicki, Jeff Ferrell, John Hicks, Warwick Saupold. You also see Victor Alcantara, Myles Jaye and Jeimer Candelario.

This might be the best dress up yet.