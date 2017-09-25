Detroit Public Schools Community District, Detroit, Weather, Record High Temperatures

DPSCD To Have Second Straight Early Dismissal Due To Hazardous Heat

DETROIT (WWJ) — For a second straight day the students in Detroit will have an early dismissal due to excessive heat.

All students in the Detroit Public Schools Community District will again have a half day tomorrow due to high temperatures.

Due to near record fall temps, the half day dismissal schedule will be followed by students and school-based staff. Students are urged to still report to school, as teaching and learning is still expected.

In addition, all afternoon sports and training are canceled. DPSCD students are expected to return to a regular schedule on Wednesday.

In the Detroit area, the National Weather Service says Saturday’s high of 90 degrees, surpassed the record of 89 degrees, for Sept. 23 set in 1937, while a high of 89 degrees — on Sunday tied the record from Sept. 24, 1891.

Temperatures are expected to drop back to a more normal range starting Thursday and Friday.

