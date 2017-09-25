Flags Being Lowered For State Trooper Killed In Motorcycle Crash

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Flags will be lowered Tuesday for a Michigan State Police trooper who died after crashing his motorcycle last week.
Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of 28-year-old Trooper Timothy O’Neill who died in a hospital not long after the accident Oct. 20, in Kent County’s Plainfield Township.
State police say the three-year veteran was on patrol when the crash occurred near Rockford, about 12 miles (19 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids. As an investigation continues, still unclear if any charges are possboble in connection with his death. State police said there was another vehicle involved, but no one else was injured.
A funeral service is planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Apostolic Church of Auburn Hills.
“Michigan is mourning the loss of Trooper O’Neill. He gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to all Michiganders and will be deeply missed,” Snyder said, in a statement. “I send my heartfelt condolences to Tpr. O’Neill’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”
O’Neill was a graduate of Lapeer East High School and Western Michigan University. He is survived by his fiancée — with whom he was planning a wedding for October 7 — as well as his mother, father, twin brother and sister.
A GoFundMe page has been started by a Georgia police officer to assist O’Neill’s family.