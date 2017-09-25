Harbaugh, Meyer Say Big Ten Needs Locker Room Reform

Filed Under: Michigan, ohio state

By MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer agree on one thing — something needs to be done about lousy locker rooms for visiting football teams in the Big Ten.

Harbaugh complained Monday about the facilities at Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium, where the Wolverines topped Purdue 28-10 on Saturday. He wants the Big Ten to investigate and develop some standards for space, cleanliness, technology and comfort for visitors.

Meyer says his team has encountered “a couple” problems with substandard locker rooms on the road. And he agreed the Big Ten needs some locker room reform.
___
More AP college football at http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
___
Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch