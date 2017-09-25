Hit And Run Kills Woman Biking On Macomb County Road

MACOMB COUNTY (WWJ) – Police are piecing together information in connection with a fatal hit and run in Macomb County Sunday night.
Authorities telling WWJ Newsradio 950 that the woman, believed to be in her 40’s was biking along eastbound Metro Parkway past Gratiot.
Few details regarding the accident have been released — posted speeds in the area are up to 55 MPH.
The eastbound lanes of Metro Parkway were closed for several hours overnight.
Police are looking for the driver who fled the scene.
Additional information is expected from Clinton Township Police later Monday morning.