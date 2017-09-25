Lathrup Village Flower Shop Owner Murdered

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are searching for suspects after a Lathrup Village business owner was gunned down in the driveway of his home on Detroit’s west side.

Deantai Box, 32, was headed to work when he walked outside his house — on Ohio Street, near Wyoming and McNichols — at around 7:20 a.m. Monday, according to witnesses. Someone opened fire, striking him multiple times. Police said Box died at the scene.

Box owned Something Unique Floral on Southfield Road, according to relatives.

As an investigation continues, police are speaking with witnesses, including Brenda Jordan — a friend who was inside Box’s home and heard the shots.

“I heard Deantai. He either said, ‘Please stop’ or ‘Please don’t,’ and I heard ‘pop pop,’ and I jumped up out the bed and I ran downstairs,” she told WWJ’s Charlie Langton. She looked out a window to see Box on the ground.

There have been no arrests and no suspects have been described.

Jordan said she doesn’t know anyone who would want to kill Box, or why. “And if he had any enemies they (were) just privately jealous…hatin’,” Jordan said. “He don’t have any enemies. He would give someone the shirt off his back,” she said.

It’s unclear at this time whether Box was targeted or if this was a random crime.

Anyone with information should call Detroit police at 313-267-4600.