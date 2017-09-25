LGBT, Jewish Communities To Host Event Bridging Gap Between Both Groups

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) — How do allies of the LGBT community and Israel bridge the gap of misunderstanding and tolerance?

That’s one of the many questions that will be addressed during the event “Refusing to Choose, LGBT, Jewish, and Pro-Israel”, being held tomorrow evening in Farmington Hills.

Sam Dubin is the organizer of the event, and said he hopes this event will start the conversation on methods to connect these groups of people.

“I would hope it opens up the dialogue not only within the Jewish community but we are living in some frightening times to say the least,” Dubin told WWJ Newsradio 950. “I hope it opens up the dialogue in the U.S. and localizing here in Detroit.”

The event takes place on Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Holocaust Memorial Center located on Orchard Lake Road. The event is free to attend.

Laurie Grauer, Midwest Manager of A Wider Bridge, was kicked out of a march in Chicago this summer for carrying a Jewish Pride Flag. Grauer will talk about her experience — along with other panelists who will give different perspectives — as one of the guest speakers during the event.

Grauer said this event will give those involved an opportunity to discuss how those who are Jewish and gay can be more included in the LGBT community.

“I’m just from those who are directly involved, and saying how can we be more inclusive within the LGBT community as a whole,” Grauer said. “How can we be present and still be able to represent who we are, Jewish and gay.”

Click here for more information on “Refusing to Choose, LGBT, Jewish, and Pro-Israel.”