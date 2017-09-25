Local Minister Wants Charges Pressed Against Trooper Who Tased 15-Year-Old On ATV

DETROIT (WWJ) — A protest is planned outside the Manoogian Mansion in Detroit tonight over the police chase death of a 15-year-old boy.

Damon Grimes crashed and died after he was tasered by a Michigan State Police trooper while he was behind the wheel of an ATV. Reverend W. J. Rideout III, who is leading the protest, thinks the investigation into the late August incident is taking too long.

“Should we have a guy tasing a young 15-year-old kid who didn’t have a weapon, who didn’t do anything, was just riding an ATV and killed him,” Rideout said. “So he should be charged, he shouldn’t be on leave with pay, he should be on leave without pay.”

According to State Police, troopers assigned to the MSP Metro South Post, Detroit Secure Cities Partnership attempted to stop the 15-year-old driver of an ATV 4-wheeler for reckless driving. The troopers activated their emergency lights and siren, but the Grimes refused to stop, police said, leading troopers in a pursuit eastbound on Rossini.

At some point during the chase, Trooper Mark Bessner deployed a taser, striking the teen. At Gratiot Avenue, Grimes lost control of the ATV, driving off the roadway onto the sidewalk before crashing into the back of a pickup truck. Grimes was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Rideout — along with other local ministers — also called for a speedy investigation back in August shortly after the incident occurred.

Bessner has been suspended while authorities investigate the case, but now Rideout says he’d like Mayor Mike Duggan to pressure Prosecutor Kym Worthy into pressing charges.

“We want him to address Kym Worthy now,” Rideout said about tonight’s protest outside the Manoogian Mansion, which is the home of the Detroit Mayor. “We want him to address her and we want him to address them moving this case forward and bringing charges to the officer, standing with the family, this community because we don’t want this to ever happen again.”

