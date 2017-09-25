Police: Man Leaves Baby At Michigan Business, Steals Crane

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) – Police say a man left a baby at a business in western Michigan before stealing a small self-propelled crane from another business nearby.
Muskegon police say the 32-year-old Fruitland Township man took the construction crane early Monday, reportedly knocking down power lines and driving through a fence.
Police say a 2-month-old girl was discovered at a nearby business. The child didn’t appear to be harmed, but was taken to a hospital for evaluation along with the man.
Police say the man indicated that he was the baby’s father. Child Protective Services is involved in the investigation.
