McDonald’s Mobile Ordering Now Available Across Michigan

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you want to skip the line at McDonald’s, there’s an app for that.

The fast food chain has introduced “Mobile Ordering” — allowing Michigan customers to use their cell phones, with the McDonald’s app installed, to place and pay for their orders ahead of time.

Customers can then pick up their orders up at any of the approximately 500 McDonald’s locations around the state. Previously, in a testing phase, Mobile Ordering was available only at select locations.

“Mobile Ordering is the latest way that it’s building a better McDonald’s by providing customers with more choices, engagement and services,” McDonald’s said in a news release.

The technology allows people the flexibility to order whenever they are ready, as the information is stored for up to 24 hours. The order is filled once the customer arrives at the restaurant they selected. Patrons can choose to receive their purchases either at the drive-thru, inside the restaurant or in a special curbside parking area. The transaction is paid for through the app, making the entire process even quicker.

After the customer departs the restaurant, the McDonald’s app saves the order for the next visit, which is one more way for people to get their McDonald’s favorites just the way they like it.

It’s the latest change McDonald’s is making as U.S. sales struggle amid changing eating habits and competition from trendy fast-casual chains. Other recent moves by the burger giant include the addition of all day breakfast, some fancier “Signature Crafted” sandwiches, and the debut this month of an “Experience of the Future” restaurant, which features self-order kiosks, in Wyandotte.