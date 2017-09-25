Worried Mother Seeks Tips In Disappearance Of Detroit Teen [PHOTO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit family and police are reaching out to the public for help to find a teen who disappeared over the weekend.

Mateo Rodriguez, 17, was last seen Sunday morning on the city’s west side.

His mother Heather Rodriguez says her son, who does odd jobs around the neighborhood, left their home in the 4000 block of 51st Street near Michigan Avenue at around 5 a.m., and never returned.

She told WWJ’s Jason Scott that Mateo has never been away overnight without calling — and she’s worried.

“If he’s going to stay the night somewhere he’ll call me and he’ll let me know,”she said. “It’s not like him not to check in throughout the day. He normally checks in with me by the time I get off work, which is like 4 o’clock. He’ll be here around 4:30, ‘Hey, Ma. How’s your day going?’…and I haven’t seen him in almost two days.”

Heather Rodriguez described her son as a handsome young man. He’s Hispanic, around 5’7” tall with dark brown hair and light-colored eyes, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

Police said the missing teen is believed to be in good physical and mental shape.

Anyone who may have seen Mateo Rodriguez or who has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5440 or 313-596-5400.