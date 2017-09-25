Police Question Woman In Connection With Fatal Hit And Run

CLINTON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A woman has turned herself into police Monday morning in connection with a hit and run which killed a bicyclist in Macomb County.
According to police the incident happened Sunday night — just after 10 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on 16 Mile Road struck a woman on a bike going northbound which appeared to have been in the crosswalk.
The victim has only been identified as a Clinton Township resident in her 40s was taken to McLaren Hospital where she died.
Clinton Township Police Captain Bruce Wade tells WWJ their investigation is only beginning.
“Obviously, a situation like this is extremely unfortunate, you have to try to put yourself in a safe situation – a lot of things could have happened here, we’re just trying to sift through all of them now,” said Wade. “The information she gave us – the supporting evidence that we got indicates that that vehicle was responsible for the crash that occurred — all the evidence was consistent.”
Police impounded the driver’s car and questioned the woman.
If you witnessed this or have any information about this incident you are asked to contact Clinton Township Police at (586) 493-7931.