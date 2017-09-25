Redevelopment Expected At McLouth Steel Plant In Trenton

TRENTON (WWJ) — There could be new life for one of downriver’s long-vacant eyesores — the McLouth Steel plant.

The City of Trenton heard from developers tonight, who are planning a development at the old McLouth Steel plant. Wayne County has decided to partner with Crown Enterprises — a Matty Moroun owned company — to work on the site. Trenton Mayor Kyle Stack hopes the new industrial business site will spur the city’s downtown.

“This would bring people down, I have a hospital down there that I’m still working on (so) if I can start getting things going people will want to put their businesses down here again,” Stack told WWJ Newsradio 950’s Jason Scott. “I’m not going to be a box store community.”

The site would bring in over $1 million in tax revenue for the city.

Since being elected, Stack has pushed for change at the site of the old McLouth Steel plant. She said it is important for Trenton and downriver in general.

“This piece of property not only effects the state of Michigan, the county of Wayne but the city of Trenton,” Stack said. “It runs downriver, the whole nine yards.”

While Stack is excited about this project, not everyone shares that same enthusiasm. Judy Maiga of Grosse Ile is worried what effect this project can have on the local roads and environment.

“Increased truck traffic, increased pollution, who knows what’s going to happen to the water,” Maiga said. “Our roads are already in horrible shape in all of Michigan and it’s just going to get worse with all of the trucks.”

She added that she doesn’t like the idea of a shipping company coming to the their “little town.”

The county commission is set to move forward, with a vote expected later this week.