Sproles Out With Torn ACL And Broken Wrist

Darren Sproles
KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 17: Running back Darren Sproles #43 of the Philadelphia Eagles is tackled during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

By ROB MAADDI, AP Pro Football Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles running back Darren Sproles tore his ACL and broke his wrist on the same play in Sunday’s win over the Giants.

Coach Doug Pederson confirmed the injuries Monday, saying it’s a “devastating” loss.

The versatile Sproles has nine returns for touchdowns, including seven on punts. The 34-year-old veteran went to three Pro Bowls, including last season when he had a career-high 94 carries.

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf) and starting linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle) also were injured against New York. Pederson said both players are day to day.
