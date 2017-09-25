U-M Students Disrupt Bus Route To Draw Attention To Racist Actions On Campus

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – Students briefly disrupted the campus bus system Monday morning at the University of Michigan during a protest against racism.
The protest follows the racist words left on the dorm rooms of three students at U of M’s west quad last week.
Students filled Fletcher Street beginning at 10 a.m. and blocked the street, which is a major bus hub, according to Public Safety officer Diane Brown, for about 45 minutes.
The move forced some buses to be routed and students to find other stops.
President of the university Mark Schlissel had tweeted this message shortly after the incident was reported last week.
U-M Police Investigate Racial Slurs On Black Students’ Dorm Door
According to reports, the protesters wanted their fellow classmates to feel the inconvenience minorities feel as students on campus.
There were no arrests.
One Comment
Racists are bad, so we’re going to make people late (racist or not).
Mom. Dad. You got ripped off..