Airbnb Guest Accused Of Trying To Sexually Assault Girl

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A Michigan man who was a guest at an Airbnb in suburban Minneapolis is accused of trying to sexually assault the host’s 7-year-old daughter.

Twenty-eight-year-old Derrick Kinchen of Lansing was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under 13.

Police were called to the family’s home in Minnetonka early Sunday. The girl’s father said Kinchen had rented their spare bedroom through the Airbnb website. According to the complaint, Kinchen arrived home from a wedding around midnight, and about 15 minutes later the father walked into his bedroom and saw Kinchen lying naked on the bed next to his daughter.

The father yelled at Kinchen, who fled. Police found Kinchen hiding in a fishing boat, wearing only a suit coat.
Kinchen is due in court Wednesday.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

