Baker Mayfield Denies Mia Khalifa In Epic Fashion When She Tries Hitting Him Up [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Mia Khalfia is an adult film star who tries to throw shade at famous athletes who slide into her DMs.

Whether it’s Chad Kelly, Willson Contreras or Duke Williams, she will call you out faster than you can actually type out your Instagram message.

She got a little taste of her own medicine when she tried hollering at Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield.

At first it was innocent enough.

After some backlash from Oklahoma fans, she did she say would be good to the QB.

I promise I’ll be good to him. You up, @baker_mayfield6? https://t.co/4aXDgeQoOz — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) September 23, 2017

Mayfield was quick to shoot down the offer with a tweet of his own that said, “Nah. I got my girl, I’m pretty lucky to have somebody like her in my life too.”

Nah. I got my girl, I'm pretty lucky to have somebody like her in my life too. — Baker Mayfield (@baker_mayfield6) September 24, 2017

Rightfully so did he turn her down. His girlfriend is absolutely gorgeous.

Date night, and yes of course there was queso. A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@baker_mayfield) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

Independence Day with an Independent Woman 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@baker_mayfield) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

Khalifa did own up to getting the cold shoulder.

Getting curved is a part of life #boomer pic.twitter.com/LJnAnqJyP9 — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) September 24, 2017

I would like to say well done to both parties involved.