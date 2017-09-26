Baker Mayfield Denies Mia Khalifa In Epic Fashion When She Tries Hitting Him Up [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Mia Khalfia is an adult film star who tries to throw shade at famous athletes who slide into her DMs.
Whether it’s Chad Kelly, Willson Contreras or Duke Williams, she will call you out faster than you can actually type out your Instagram message.
She got a little taste of her own medicine when she tried hollering at Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield.
At first it was innocent enough.
After some backlash from Oklahoma fans, she did she say would be good to the QB.
Mayfield was quick to shoot down the offer with a tweet of his own that said, “Nah. I got my girl, I’m pretty lucky to have somebody like her in my life too.”
Rightfully so did he turn her down. His girlfriend is absolutely gorgeous.
To the girl that has taught me how to live and love life to the fullest. To the girl that can without a doubt, put a smile on my face in my toughest times. To the girl that treats me better than I ever dreamed was possible . To the girl that puts up with me when I poke you and annoyingly sing to you. To the girl that stays by my side through thick and thin. I want you to know how much I love you, and how much you deserve to have a fantastic day. To that girl, I say…. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL. Thank you for everything you do for me. You are my best friend and I want everybody to know how madly in love and lucky I am to be a part of your life. It is truly a blessing to be around you everyday.
Khalifa did own up to getting the cold shoulder.
I would like to say well done to both parties involved.