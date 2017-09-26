Businesses Give $300M Toward K-12 Computer Science Education

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A coalition of businesses including Amazon, Google and General Motors has agreed to give $300 million to boost K-12 computer science programs across the U.S.

Internet Association CEO Michael Beckerman announced Tuesday that the private-sector contribution will come in over the next five years. Beckerman led a panel discussion at a downtown Detroit high-rise that featured President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump.

Her visit to Detroit came a day after the president announced a plan to spend at least $200 million annually on competitive grants so schools can broaden access to computer science education.

Ivanka Trump said “knowing how to code is really foundational toward success in any industry.”

Lockheed Martin President and CEO Marillyn Hewson said students in U.S. schools should have the opportunity to learn about computer science and coding.

“We need to encourage earlier, with this K-12 initiative, earlier to get girls and other under-represented communities involved in computer science so that they are inspired and they can see the opportunities for them to pursue that career — much earlier in their lifetime,” said Hewson.

Roughly 74 percent of college students who major in computer science are men.

Earlier in the day it was announced that Michigan is giving online retailer Amazon $4.5 million to ensure it opens another facility in the state.

The Michigan Strategic Fund approved the incentive Tuesday for the e-commerce powerhouse to open a fulfillment center in Macomb County’s Shelby Township. Seattle-based Amazon plans to create 1,025 full-time jobs at the $40 million facility.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)