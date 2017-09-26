Hamtramck City Council Considers Censure Of Councilman For ‘Anti-Immigrant’ Remarks

HAMTRAMCK (WWJ) – The Hamtramck City Council has called a special meeting to decide whether to censure, or publicly disapprove, of comments made by one councilman.

When asked by WWJ about why the city’s trash problem is on the rise, Ian Perrotta said it’s because of Hamtramck’s immigrant population — adding sanitation methods are different in Yemen and Bangladesh.

“There is an issue with trash in Hamtramck,” Perrotta told WWJ in an interview. “I think some of it comes from the fact that some of our immigrant population comes from areas where regular trash collection and sanitation is not available, or not a priority.”

Listen to the complete interview here.

“There shouldn’t be any place in city government, especially a place such as Hamtramck, Michigan, which is the most diverse town in the state of Michigan for people having such blantant, stereotypical anti-immigrant sentiments.”

The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says they support the censure: [CENSURE RESOLUTION]

“The act of public disapproval by the city of Hamtramck’s officials is a welcome start — as far as the further fate of the councilman that will have to be decided at the polls in the next election,” said Dawud Walid executive director of CAIR.

He says they plan to have support in attendance at the 7 p.m. meeting tonight.

In a post on Facebook, Perrotta said he has a prior commitment and will not be at the meeting.

And further notes an open meeting he will host:

“I will be hosting an open discussion on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Delite Café and Deli to speak about the recent news report regarding trash in Hamtramck. Please feel free to join me to discuss the report and any other issues you would like to address.”