Macomb Community College Lockdown: Report Of Man With Automatic Weapon Near Campus

CLINTON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Reports of a man with an automatic weapon near the center campus of Macomb Community College Tuesday night.
Around 6 p.m. the college put a notice on their website that read:
There has been a report of a man carrying an automatic weapon near the wooded area at Center campus. Center Campus is on lockdown until further notice. If you are currently on campus, please seek shelter immediately. If you are not on campus, do not come to campus. Additional details to follow.
The center campus is located at 44575 Garfield Road, Clinton Township.
