Man Jailed, Accused Of Shooting At Cops During Traffic Stop

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 22-year-old Detroit man is jailed on multiple felony charges after he allegedly shot at police during a traffic stop.
According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, two Detroit police cops were on patrol just before 8 p.m. last Friday, at Midland and Manor Streets near the Lodge and Puritan, when a speeding driver blew through a yield sign.
The officers directed Mark Sheckels, II, to pull over; and when he did, prosecutors allege, he got out of the car and fired a single shot at the officers.
Sheckels took off on foot from the scene, but was arrested following an investigation. The officers were not injured.
Sheckels was charged Tuesday with the following: Carrying a Concealed Weapon, two counts of Felonious Assault, four counts of Felony Firearm, Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer and Reckless Use of a Firearm.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in 36th District Court Wednesday morning.