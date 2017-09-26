2 Hospitalized After School Bus Slams Into Downtown Lansing Building

LANSING (WWJ) – Two people are hospitalized after a school bus crashed into an office building in downtown Lansing’s Stadium District.

Police say there were no students on the bus, but the driver and a monitor were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two people in a car involved in the accident Tuesday morning, at Michigan Avenue and Cedar Street, were not hurt.

Police say the bus ran a red light at Michigan and crashed into a westbound vehicle https://t.co/C6cVNn1VzG — Lansing StateJournal (@LSJNews) September 26, 2017

According to police, the bus hit the other vehicle and the crashed into the building, which is across from Cooley Law School Stadium — the home of minor league baseball team the Lansing Lugnuts. The portion of the building that the bus crashed into used to house a bar, but is currently unoccupied.

While an investigation is ongoing, the Lansing State Journal reports that the school bus driver is believed to be at fault for running a red light.

Lansing inspectors and the building’s owner were assessing the condition of the building, working to determine if any evacuations will be needed. Lansing Fire Department Assistant Chief Matthew Jenkins told the Journal the building sustained “significant structural damage.”

Michigan Avenue was closed at Cedar while police worked to clear the scene.