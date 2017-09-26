Sewage Flow Returns To Busted Interceptor In Macomb County

FRASER, Mich. (AP) – Sewage is flowing again through a major interceptor line that collapsed north of Detroit.
Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller marked the milestone during a ceremony Tuesday in Fraser.
The broken line along 15 Mile Road caused a football field-sized sinkhole on Christmas Eve, led to condemnation of three houses and threatened to dump raw sewage into thousands of basements through the broken pipe.
The 11-foot diameter pipe is 60 feet below ground and serves nearly 500,000 county residents. Officials say it has been repaired with 4,000 linear feet of new pipe.
Crews now will fill in the repair shaft and begin dismantling an above-ground bypass pipe system. Fifteen Mile Road will be repaired and is expected to reopen to traffic later this year.
