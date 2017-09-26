Sterling Heights Man Sentenced For Child Porn Possession

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – A Sterling Heights man caught in the act by police while watching child pornography has been sentenced to 23 months to seven years in prison.

John Cafarelli, 54, will also be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years, according to Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Shurtte said when investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) served a search warrant at Cafarelli’s home in 2014 he answered the door half-naked with child pornography “actively running on his computer.”

Cafarelli was arrested, his computer seized; and, upon a forensic review, “numerous images of child sexually abusive materials,” were found.

Cafarelli was found guilty by a jury in July of 10 felony counts of Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Materials (CSAM), one count of Distribution of Child Sexually Abusive Materials, and one count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime.

“This case proves that those who choose to victimize innocent children will be held accountable for their crimes,” said Schuette, in a statement. “While it cannot undo what has been done, this sentencing means another child predator is off the streets.”

Cafarelli originally pleaded guilty in October 2016 but at the time of sentencing in November 2016 he stated he was innocent and was allowed to withdraw the original plea. The case was then sent to trial leading to the guilty verdict.