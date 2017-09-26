Wixom Firefighters Battling Big Blaze On City Property [VIDEO]

WIXOM (WWJ) – There’s a lot of smoke and flame, but authorities say there’s no danger to the public as firefighters battle a big blaze in Wixom.

Fire crews answered a call, before 5 a.m. Tuesday, to Wixom’s yard waste disposal site off along Charms Road — part of the city’s public works property located along Charms Road, within the Wixom Habitat nature area.

Wixom Public Safety Director Ron Moore says no buildings are in danger, and there are no injuries, but the fire and smoke have been significant.

This was the scene at 5am at the Wixom Public Works facility. Happy to report, #WixomFire has the flames contained. pic.twitter.com/OW1udhHDj5 — Ron Moore (@WixomChiefRon) September 26, 2017

#WixomFire crews are battling a large fire on City property. Yard waste disposal site. No buildings in jeopardy. Stay on Twitter for updates pic.twitter.com/wjxYHdcPiS — Ron Moore (@WixomChiefRon) September 26, 2017

It could be a tough fight, he said, given the unseasonable heat.

“It’s not going to help,” Moore told WWJ’s Charlie Langton. “The warm temperatures that we’re having, the dryness of the mulch because of the lack of rain we’ve had, it’s certainly not gonna help. But, the Wixom Fire Department, we’re committed to having them on scene here as long as we need to to make sure we have this under control.”

Moore said the job was expected to take several hours, if not all day.

As of 7 a.m. there were no traffic issues related to fire, but people in the area should expect to continue to see heavy smoke.