1-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Dog Attack In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 1-year-old boy is hospitalized after she was attacked by a dog on Detroit’s west side.
According to Detroit police, the toddler was attacked by a family pet at a home in the 18500 block of Muirland Street, in the area of Livernois and 7 Mile Road, at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The injured child was taken by EMS to a local hospital where he condition is not known at the time. Police remained on the scene interviewing witnesses into the afternoon.
The dog, police said, remains at the home at the this time. No further details were immediately released.
[Editor’s note: Police initially told WWJ the child was a girl, later saying they were mistaken. The child is a boy.]