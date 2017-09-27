1-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized After Dog Attack In Detroit

Filed Under: detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 1-year-old boy is hospitalized after she was attacked by a dog on Detroit’s west side.

According to Detroit police, the toddler was attacked by a family pet at a home in the 18500 block of Muirland Street, in the area of Livernois and 7 Mile Road, at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The injured child was taken by EMS to a local hospital where he condition is not known at the time. Police remained on the scene interviewing witnesses into the afternoon.

The dog, police said, remains at the home at the this time. No further details were immediately released.

[Editor’s note: Police initially told WWJ the child was a girl, later saying they were mistaken. The child is a boy.]

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch