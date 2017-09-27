Clothing Gives Away Suspect In Dairy Queen, Pizza Hut Robberies

GRATIOT TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Dairy Queen in St. Clair County and trying to rob a Pizza Hut.
Authorities say the suspect went into the Dairy Queens in Gratiot Township on Saturday, and demanded money from the cashier, saying he had a weapon in his waistband. He then left the restaurant, but police weren’t able to find him.
Two days later, a man tried to rob a Pizza Hut in Port Huron, and fled on his bike. Police say his clothes matched the ones worn by the suspect in the Dairy Queen robbery.
Police were able to arrest him and they say he confessed to the robbery.