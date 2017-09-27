Detroit Pistons “Meet The Team” Event Set For October 3

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons will host a “Meet the Team” event at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, October 3 beginning at 7:00 p.m., giving fans their first look at the 2017-18 Detroit Pistons team and the new state-of-the-art arena.

Admission to the event is free and tickets will be available first come-first served and while supplies last. Fans interested in attending the event must register and receive general admission ticket from Ticketmaster by visiting http://www.pistons.com/meettheteam. Admission tickets will not be available on the day of the event. Parking will be available at Olympia Development red parking garages and surface lots located north of I-75 and surrounding Little Caesars Arena. For directions and a parking map – visit http://www.pistons.com/gameday. Fans can enter the arena beginning at 6:45 p.m.

The first 1,500 fans entering Little Caesars Arena will receive a voucher to take a shot on the new Pistons’ court.

Festivities will include full-team introductions, an on-court presentation from Stan Van Gundy as he takes the team through offensive and defensive concepts the team will deploy during the season, skills competitions between the players, entertainment by the Detroit Pistons performance teams and interaction with Pistons mascot Hooper. Below is timing on the schedule of events:

6:45 p.m. Doors Open

7:15 p.m. Player Introductions

7:15-7:45 p.m. Stan Van Gundy offensive/defensive walk-thru with players

7:45-8:15 p.m. Player shooting competitions and skills demonstration

8:15 p.m. Detroit Pistons Performance Team

8:30 p.m. Event Concludes

The Pistons will play home games at the sparkling new state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena featuring a dramatic arena bowl with close proximity to the action, great sight lines, a 5,100 square-foot overhead scoreboard with seamless display and some of the most advanced technology and fan amenities in the NBA.

The Detroit Pistons will take the floor at Little Caesars Arena for their first preseason game on Wednesday, October 4 vs. Charlotte at 7:00 p.m. Individual tickets for the Detroit Pistons 2017-18 regular season, including Opening Night, October 18, are available at Little Caesars Arena, The Palace Box Office (248-377-0100), online at http://www.pistons.com and at all TicketMaster Outlets or by calling 800-745-3000.

